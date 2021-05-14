More than 800 complaints about price gouging as calm returns to gas stations

GasBuddy reported the number of North Carolina gas stations still short on gas has dropped to 65%.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a week of uncertainty following a cyberattack, the Colonial Pipeline reported substantial progress towards getting back to normal operations. The pipeline returned to full service on Thursday after it was shut down by a ransomware attack.

Things were also looking better for drivers and gas stations in some parts of the Triad and in North Carolina.

Unlike on Wednesday, when many stations were gridlocked with drivers making a mad dash for fuel, Friday saw cars going in and fueling up as normal.

GasBuddy reported that the number of North Carolina gas stations still short on gas has dropped to 65%. That number is around 38% in the Triad. Despite that progress, some stations are still regulating purchases. One station in Greensboro set a pre-paid limit of $20 for each vehicle.

Overall, Triad drivers were relieved after their experience during the height of the shortage.

"Over half the gas stations I saw were out of gas or had a line going around the block I think they were out of gas here actually," said Shawn Sawyer who was at the Citgo Gas station on Friendly Avenue.

"Yesterday, I wanted to get some gas but they didn't have none and I'm just now getting gas because I was almost not about to make it home and I just got paid today," said Steve Deloatch of Greensboro.

"My car saves well on gas so I only need like $15 so that's pretty good," Deloatch said.

A concern many now have is how long the high gas prices would last and if they drop back down.