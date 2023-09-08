A beloved elementary teacher and her husband pass away in a tragic car crash.

She worked at Wallberg Elementary School for 23 years. The two were approaching their wedding anniversary.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Stephanie and her husband Bruce Schneggenburger were beloved throughout the Davidson County community and beyond.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said and her husband died in a car crash when a truck hit them head-on, over the weekend.



WFMY News spoke to one of Stephanie's hall mates and best friends at Wallburg Elementary who knew her for two decades. She says the couple was approaching their wedding anniversary. Stephanie's daughter says her mom was a devoted wife, grandmother, and school teacher who was strong in her faith.

As a first grade teacher, Schneggenburger served the Wallberg community for 23 years. The school district says she was more than an educator but a pillar in the community.

"It speaks volumes that she did stay for over 20 years with Davidson County Schools but also just at Wallberg Elementary. It was very special to her, she felt like part of the family and thats one of the reasons she'll be greatly missed," Kelsey Greer said.

She was Schneggenburger's former principal at Wallburg Elementary and serves as Davidson County Schools Director of Student Services.

A former student said he still remembers the impact she made when as his teacher 21 years ago. Christopher Evans says she held a mothers day breakfast and had a teacher sit in with him.



"I didn't have a mother in my life so she invited one of the teachers to come and have breakfast with me since I didn't have a mother figure in my life//butt to// this woman actually cares, she's there for the students," Evans said.

The Davidson County School District says with the school year about to start, they are making adjustments that will benefit both students and staff.

Funeral arrangements for Schneggenburger is scheduled Thursday 8/9 at 3pm at Center Grove Church in Clemmons.