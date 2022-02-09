Greensboro will soon see a new grocery store, bringing 150 jobs to the area

The new Publix is set to open in the Fall of 2024.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Publix will soon have a new home in Greensboro.

The announcement was made last month, set to bring 150 new jobs to the area.

The three-level grocery store will be right off battleground avenue.

It will be one of many supermarkets in that area.

"Publix will employ about 150 new staff in this facility it's gonna be great impact both in terms of new jobs and new grocery store options," explained Marty Kotis, developer of the project.

The Publix will go at the corner of Westover Terrace and Mill Street.

Nearby businesses, like World of Beer, say they support it and are happy for the new development.

"Oh yeah, we are very excited we are excited for the potential boost in business, more foot traffic. We are excited for the new people to come to the area, the new traffic for people to see our name and come out and have some great beer and great food with us," said Amy Hodges, General Manager at World of Beer.

A couple of businesses in that shopping area, like Osteria restaurant and another smaller tenant, will have to relocate to make way for the construction of this new grocery store.

Kotis said right now, they are in site plan approval and construction document preparation. He said that will take a few months and then the project will move into demolition and construction of the new parking deck. The parking deck will be located underneath the store.

Publix will join five other major grocery stores on the south side of Battleground Avenue.

Areas like East Greensboro have far fewer stores and are known as a food desert.

City Councilmember Sharon Hightower says companies like Publix look at how many homes are in the area and the level of income.

City Councilmember Goldie Wells, who represents the east side, says that the area's economy isn't where it needs to be.

"There's not enough investment in East Greensboro and that is a real concern," Wells said.

Wells said, there have been some improvements over the years as well as most recently with trying to get more means of obtaining food to the Eastside.

"We are getting the Publix distribution center which is in the east part of our city so that will bring more jobs," explained Wells.

Wells went on to say she's excited about the new Publix store because it boosts the city as a whole.

It will be the closest grocery store to downtown, and it's connected to the greenway.