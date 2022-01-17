Greensboro is getting a new Publix

The grocery store will be located at the Westover Gallery.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Publix will plant a new grocery store in Greensboro.

The grocery store chain made the announcement on Monday.

"We are pleased to announce that Publix Super Markets has executed a lease on a new store location in Greensboro, NC," a company spokesperson wrote in an email.

The new Publix store will be located at Westover Gallery in the northeast corner of Westover Terrace and Mill Street, near Battleground Avenue.

An opening date is planned for fall 2024.

Publix has expanded its footprint in the Greensboro area in recent years. The company opened a store on West Gate City Boulevard in 2019 and broke ground on a distribution center in 2020.