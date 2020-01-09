'Very disappointed' | Ace Speedway will stay closed despite the ease in coronavirus restrictions

The track was making plans to reopen but one of the owners said Phase 2.5 didn't go as far as they hoped.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Ace Speedway's owners said the track will stay closed despite the Governor loosening restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

"It keeps us closed," Ace Speedway owner Robert Turner said in a message, "[I'm] very disappointed."

Lifelong Ace Speedway fan and friend of the Turner family, T.L. Mann, said it's been difficult watching the track be closed after a legal battle with the state.

"There's over 50 employees at Ace that depend on that part-time income and Robert and Jason, they have to pay their bills. The track can't just sit the idle and pay for itself," Mann said.

Governor Cooper ordered the track to close in June calling it an "imminent hazard" for spreading the coronavirus after fans packed the stands.

A judge later ruled Ace could only allow 25 fans in during races. Track owners decided to remain closed, arguing that was not enough fans to make up for the cost of racing.

Ace Speedway posted to Facebook ahead of Cooper's announcement, saying they were ready to fire up their engines. It gave fans hope.

"I'm 100% with them. I want to go. If they're gonna open up I'll do any procedure they need," James Seagroves-Decourcy said.