Aggravated assault on Autumn Drive in Greensboro

Greensboro police are at the scene of an aggravated assault on Autumn Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are on the scene after they received a call of an aggravated assault around 12:48 p.m. on the 1500 block of Autumn Drive Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

The story is developing.

WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more details on the aggravated assault.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.