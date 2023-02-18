x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Aggravated assault on Autumn Drive in Greensboro

Greensboro police are at the scene of an aggravated assault on Autumn Drive.
Credit: Andrew - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are on the scene after they received a call of an aggravated assault around 12:48 p.m. on the 1500 block of Autumn Drive Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

The story is developing.

WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more details on the aggravated assault.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Greensboro Grasshoppers owner has big plans for future of ballpark

Before You Leave, Check This Out