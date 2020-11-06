Judge orders for Ace Speedway to close

A judge ruled in favor of the NCDHHS motion to file a temporary restraining order on the racetrack.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: A judge has ordered in favor of NCDHHS's motion to temporarily close Ace Speedway.

"Based on all of the materials I've reviewed and the arguments of counsel the appropriate ruling is, I am going to grant a temporary restraining order. I'm going to restrain and adjoin Ace Speedway and any of the entities associated with it from holding any races until we can have another hearing in this matter."

The next hearing will be Friday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m.

A judge heard arguments from lawyers representing Ace Speedway and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday.

This comes after the NCDHHS ordered the racetrack to shut down and filed a restraining order to keep it from reopening.

Ace Speedway's legal team argued that the state is selectively enforcing policies, didn't give proper legal notice, and claimed that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Ace Speedway.