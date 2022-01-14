Alamance County Courthouse warns of possible COVID-19 exposure after worker tests positive

The worker who tested positive for COVID-19 was in the Alamance County Courthouse Friday morning.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An employee with the Alamance County Judicial facilities tested positive Friday for COVID-19.

They said the worker was in the Alamance County Courthouse Friday morning. They said those who visited the courthouse and other facilities should strongly self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. They have cleaned the building in which the employee worked.

If you do not have symptoms, the CDC and DHHS recommend you continue to take precautions and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. They said to protect yourself from potential exposure by wearing a mask/face covering, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands.

If you become sick or think you may have COVID-19, call your doctor, public health department, or community health center to talk to a medical professional by phone.