Suspected drunk driver knocks out power poles in Alamance County neighborhood

Duke Energy reported about 800 outages in the area of NC-49 and Sandy Cross Road at one point.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol said alcohol and speed were factors in a crash that knocked out the power in an Alamance County neighborhood. 

It happened on NC-49 and Sandy Cross Road sometime around 4 a.m. Sunday. 

Troopers said the driver hit a transformer and knocked down multiple utility poles. 

Duke Energy reported around 800 outages in the area at one point. As of 8 a.m., the outages had decreased to 400. 

NCDOT put out barricades because the road will be closed for a few hours until repairs can be made. 

The driver is OK and troopers didn't have information on charges at this time. They said weather was not a factor in the crash. 

