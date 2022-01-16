Suspected drunk driver knocks out power poles in Alamance County neighborhood

Duke Energy reported about 800 outages in the area of NC-49 and Sandy Cross Road at one point.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol said alcohol and speed were factors in a crash that knocked out the power in an Alamance County neighborhood.

It happened on NC-49 and Sandy Cross Road sometime around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers said the driver hit a transformer and knocked down multiple utility poles.

Duke Energy reported around 800 outages in the area at one point. As of 8 a.m., the outages had decreased to 400.

NCDOT put out barricades because the road will be closed for a few hours until repairs can be made.