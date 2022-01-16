Winter Storm Updates | Tracking power outages, road conditions across the Triad

WFMY News 2 crews are bringing you live team coverage across the Triad.

We've got the latest weather conditions, roads and power outages across the area after Sunday's winter storm.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you can watch our live team coverage.

The quick notes:

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 2022

Check this section for updates from our field crews, viewer-submitted content, and conditions across the Triad.

11:08 p.m. - WFMY News 2 live coverage of winter storm. Get the latest updates.

11 p.m. More than 28,000 households in North Carolina without power as of 11 p.m. Sunday.

Duke Energy:

TOTAL NC OUTAGES – 28,920

ALAMANCE – 2

DAVIE – 3

FORSYTH – 114

MONTGOMERY – 325

STOKES – 88

SURRY – 212

10:48 p.m. This weekend's winter storm started as a welcomed oasis of white flurries and blanketed much of Central Piedmont with snow.

By mid-morning Sunday what was beautiful turned painful, when the snow took an icy transition into sleet. So, why couldn't the snow last a little bit longer?

WFMY Meteorologist Monique Robinson looks into why.

9:35 p.m. - Winter storm chat latest with WFMY News 2’s Tim Buckley and Monique Robinson.

9:30 p.m. Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy releases statement regarding power outages.

“While we remain focused on restoring power for every customer affected by the storm, it is encouraging that our outage numbers remained relatively low in the Triad, given the potentially damaging effects of this storm,” Brooks said. "We are also grateful for the thousands of out-of-state employees, contractors and support staff who have helped restore customers across the state in very challenging conditions."

He said crews plan to continue to work until every customer’s power is safely restored.

“We will redeploy crews where needed in the hardest hit areas and, when appropriate, release crews to go home when that work is complete,” Brooks said.

8:40 p.m. Guilford County closing, delaying COVID testing and vaccine clinics Monday due to winter storm

The following COVID-19 Testing Clinics are closed Monday:

COVID Clinic – 3120 Northline Ave., Greensboro

Mako Medical – 2409 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Starmed Four Seasons Mall – 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro

High Point Health Dept. – 501 East Green Drive, High Point

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Closed

Starmed Four Seasons Mall – 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro

COVID-19 Testing Clinics Hours Delayed

National Institute for Medical Diagnostics (NIMD) – Updated Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday

7:40 p.m. - Road conditions in Greensboro. This is a stream of the NCDOT camera at I-40 at Gallimore Dairy Road.

6:45 p.m. - Over 1,400 outages for Duke Energy customers in Guilford County.

6:35 p.m. - The NBA G League announced Sunday due to current and predicted weather conditions and out of an abundance of caution, the Greensboro Swarm home game against the Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards affiliate) originally scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. will be pushed back to 3 p.m.

Event officials said the game will be played without fans in attendance at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

6:09 p.m. - Watch the latest coverage of the storm and get the updates on power outages and road conditions.

6 p.m. Total number of power outages from multiple utility companies statewide and in the Triad as of 6 p.m. Sunday

DUKE ENERGY:

TOTAL NC OUTAGES – 53,211

ALAMANCE – 438

DAVIDSON – 2

DAVIE – 1

FORSYTH – 3,285

GUILFORD – 1

MONTGOMERY – 431

RANDOLPH - 51

ROCKINGHAM – 1

STOKES – 91

SURRY – 1,181

WILKES – 4

HIGH POINT ELECTRIC: 1

SURRY-YADKIN EMC:

STOKES – 166

SURRY – 401

WILKES – 0

YADKIN – 2

RANDOLPH ELECTRIC:

MONTGOMERY – 152

RANDOLPH – 81

ENERGY UNITED:

STOKES – 31

5:30 p.m. StarMed Healthcare is closing all outdoor testing and vaccination locations Monday in an abundance of caution for its team members and patients, except in Onslow County.

Health officials said due to the likelihood of icy road conditions affecting the Charlotte area overnight, StarMed Healthcare will delay the opening of these three indoor locations until 12 Noon Monday:

FreeMore urgent care center at 4001 Tuckaseegee Rd.

Eastland urgent care center at 5344 Central Ave.

The antibody treatment location at 491 N. Wendover Rd.

Officials said StarMed’s Onslow County location – 1146 Gum Branch Road. Suite 122 in Jacksonville – will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and said their testing laboratory will remain open and operational on Monday, along with their patient call center.

According to StarMed, officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and staffing as they decide on Tuesday’s plan of operation.

4:50 p.m. Latest updates from Greensboro Streets Division.

Crews are still focusing on routes/major thoroughfares in the city as first priority. WFMY News 2 was able to confirm Wendover Avenue has been plowed as of 4:50 p.m. Sunday.

With the precipitation slowing down, Greensboro Streets Division officials believe they will be able to start working quicker and move to clear more roads Sunday evening. The second shift of winter weather crews start at 10 p.m.

4:40 p.m. - Latest winter storm update with Tim Buckley, Monique Robinson.

4:37 p.m. - More than 260,000 customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

4:20 p.m. -- Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools' athletic department canceled all extracurricular activities for Monday due to inclement weather.

Due to winter weather and unsafe road conditions, all WS/FCS athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled for tomorrow, Monday, January 17th. — WSFCS Athletics (@wsfcsathletics) January 16, 2022

4:15 p.m. - Check out the current conditions! This is a backyard camera in Greensboro.

4 p.m. Total number of power outages from multiple utility companies statewide and in the Triad as of 4 p.m. Sunday

DUKE ENERGY:

TOTAL NC OUTAGES – 60,596

ALAMANCE – 414

DAVIDSON – 2

DAVIE – 1

FORSYTH – 2,331

GUILFORD – 41

MONTGOMERY – 872

RANDOLPH – 17

ROCKINGHAM – 6

STOKES – 72

SURRY – 723

WILKES – 604

HIGH POINT ELECTRIC: NO REPORTED OUTAGES

SURRY-YADKIN EMC:

STOKES – 133

SURRY – 2,126

WILKES – 3

YADKIN – 57

RANDOLPH ELECTRIC:

MONTGOMERY – 943

RANDOLPH – 109

ENERGY UNITED:

DAVIDSON – 24

FORSYTH – 4

3:45 p.m. Total number of power outages from multiple utility companies statewide and in the Triad as of 3 p.m. Sunday

DUKE ENERGY:

TOTAL NC OUTAGES – 69,335

ALAMANCE – 413

DAVIDSON – 2

DAVIE – 1

FORSYTH – 2,742

GUILFORD – 41

MONTGOMERY – 855

RANDOLPH – 2

STOKES – 48

SURRY – 184

WILKES – 26

HIGH POINT ELECTRIC: NO REPORTED OUTAGES

SURRY-YADKIN EMC:

STOKES – 133

SURRY – 2,126

WILKES – 3

YADKIN – 56

RANDOLPH ELECTRIC:

MONTGOMERY – 1.2K

RANDOLPH – 109

ENERGY UNITED:

DAVIDSON – 17

DAVIE – 14

3:35 p.m. - A look at road conditions on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

3:30 p.m. - Heavy amounts of freezing rain and ice in Troy, NC in Montgomery County.

Heavy amounts of freezing rain / ice coating everything in Troy, NC. Montgomery County.



Photos: Jason Faunce @wfmy @wfmyweather #ncwx pic.twitter.com/pZhoXJXDO3 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) January 16, 2022

3:20 p.m.-- Hanes Mill Road Landfill Closure.

"Due to the winter storm, Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17. The landfill was originally operating on a reduced holiday schedule. All other solid waste facilities were already closed on Jan. 17. Current plans are to resume the regular weekday schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 18."

3:15 p.m. -- Greensboro Aquatic Center is closed on Monday.

3:00 p.m. -- Guilford County Schools cancels after-school activities and athletics for Monday and Tuesday. The school district was already out for both days because of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

"Due to winter weather and unsafe road conditions, all GCS athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled for tomorrow, Monday, January 17. Athletics and other extracurricular practices are also canceled for Tuesday, January 18," Guilford County Schools said.

2:40 p.m. -- Duke Energy is reporting 72,000 power outages across North Carolina as winds begin to pick up, bringing down power lines.

2:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 crews will have live team coverage across the Triad.

1:45 p.m. -- NCDOT reports I-77 north is closed near the Virginia state line (exit 101) due to a crash. The road could reopen at 5 p.m.

NCDOT also reports I-95 is closed in both directions near Fayetteville.

12:00 p.m. -- Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency officials will give an update on conditions across North Carolina.

State emergency officials said travel is "treacherous" across North Carolina. Stay home if you can, to make room for emergency vehicles that need to be on the roads.

Highway Patrol said they've responded to 460 calls for service and 200 crashes across the state so far Sunday in affected areas.

11:45 a.m. -- 911 centers across the Triad are reporting minor wrecks from drivers slipping and sliding, but no major crashes. Guilford Metro 911 says they're getting reports of stalled/stranded drivers.

10:45 a.m. -- Meteorologist Christian Morgan shared an update on conditions in the Triad.

10:15 a.m. -- High Point city crews say they don't plan to plow roads until the snowfall ends.

LATEST: We have not run into any plowed roads so far in High Point. City officials tell me they are waiting until all activity stops to plow.



I’m told crews salted bridges overpasses and main roads now they’re busy salting secondary roads & neighborhoods. #snowon2 @WFMY pic.twitter.com/PQYAzrzZXJ — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) January 16, 2022

10:00 a.m. -- Greensboro Transit Authority is halting services due to bad road conditions.

9:45 a.m. -- Davidson County 911 reports two pickup trucks overturned Sunday morning on slick roads.

The first wreck happened at the Linwood exit on I-85 at 7:35 a.m. and there were no injuries.

The second wreck happened on Enterprise Road at Community Road in Lexington at 8:15 a.m. There were minor injuries.

9:10 a.m. -- Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has issued a state of emergency for the city, citing dangerous road conditions due to snow and ice. Forsyth County 911 tells News 2 they've gotten numerous calls about wrecks Sunday morning, some of them with injuries.

9:00 a.m. -- Thanks for joining our live team coverage on the Good Morning Show. Our live feed will now change between radar, Triad sky cameras, field crews and weather updates.

8:30 a.m. -- A look at conditions in Greensboro and High Point.

8:15 a.m. -- 911 centers are reporting some accidents due to snow.

Forsyth County 911 is reporting several wrecks with injuries. The 911 center was too busy to give us further details.

Alamance County 911 is reporting a few minor wrecks due to slippery roads.

Davidson County 911 is reporting minor wrecks but no injuries.

Guilford County 911 isn't reporting many problems on the roads at this time.

23 arrivals canceled as of this report

28 departures canceled as of this report

“The airport will remain open throughout this severe weather event,” said Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director. “However, airlines may cancel flights because of the winter storm’s system-wide impacts to the East Coast.”

7:00 a.m. -- Here's what 911 centers across the Triad are reporting.

Alamance – Light snow, no calls reporting any problems yet

Davidson – Experiencing steady snow, beginning to stick to grass and roads

Davie – Steady snow and windy, beginning to stick in grassy areas

Forsyth – Snow starting to stick in parking lots/on roads

Guilford – Steady snow, no calls reporting any problems

Randolph – Steady snow

Rockingham – No winter weather yet

Stokes – No winter weather yet

Surry – Steady snow, ground is covered

6:45 a.m. -- Check out the snow coming down in Winston-Salem! Our photojournalist Brian Hall shared this video on Twitter.

CHECK POWER OUTAGES

FOLLOW OUR WEATHER TEAM

Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley: @TimBuckleyWX

Meteorologist Christian Morgan: @CMorganWX

Meteorologist Monique Robinson: @mdrobinsontv

Meteorologist Ed Matthews: @EdMatthews2

Meteorologist Eric Chilton: @EricChilton

DOWNLOAD IT!

Download the WFMY News 2 App: If your power or cable goes out, you'll still be able to connect online.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions, text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775