Alamance Regional Medical Center adding new services and facilities

The $34.2 million dollar project includes expanded heart care services, more interventional radiology offerings and redesigned breast care facilities.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance Regional Medical Center is expanding in both size and services with a more than than $34 million project.

The project will add 14,000 sq. ft. and renovate nearly 49,000 sq. ft. at the medical center. It will also move and nearly double the size of the Norville Breast Care Center, according to a release from Cone Health.

Among the expansions include a new interventional lab, a new CT scanner with specialized cardiac capabilities, and a new cardiovascular lab. According to Cone Health, the procedure lab will expand the types of advanced care performed at Alamance Regional. The new interventional lab will also be built alongside two recently modernized labs.

“This is a major investment in the health of people in Alamance County,” said Alamance Regional Medical Center President Mark Gordon. “We have long strived to bring the highest-quality health care to Burlington. More options and more advanced care mean fewer people will need to leave the area for the care they require.”

The Norville Breast Care Center will move from the hospital to a remodeled space in the Grandview building across from the hospital. This will increase the size of the center from 6000 sq. ft. to 14,000 sq. ft. and will add a 4" mammography unit and ultrasound room.

“This is all about convenience. Parking will be up front and close to the main entrance. Our goal is to make the Norville Breast Care Center an even more inviting and comfortable space,” said Gordon.