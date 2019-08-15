GREENSBORO, N.C. — Earlier this year, Amazon confirmed it'd be bringing 1,000 new jobs to its new fulfillment center in Kernersville.

So it's no surprise that when Triad Goodwill announced Amazon would be one of its featured employers, crowds showed up by the dozens.

As soon as the news broke about Amazon coming to Kernersville, people in and outside the Triad set their eyes on the prize and wanted to know how they could score one of the positions.

Amazon said the minimum wage for all employees starts at $15 an hour. Employees will also receive benefits. The company already operates two fulfillment centers in Charlotte and Kannapolis which have created 3,000 full-time jobs.

Rachael Lighty with Amazon says the company's participation in the Triad Goodwill job fair is simply to provide information on hiring for an upcoming delivery station.

"This is not linked to any of our new fulfillment centers – one in Raleigh and one in Kernersville – both of which won't launch nor will they start hiring until 2020," Lighty shared in an email.

And while the company is still several months away from hiring, here's what we learned at the job fair: You can text RDUNOW to the number 77088. You'll get an automated text message asking for your zipcode and whenever Amazon has job openings in your area, you'll be the first to know.

You can also visit amazon.com/durhamjobs to attend a hiring event or find job near you.

Pamphlets handed out at the job fair promoted part-time warehouse associates in Durham. They say benefits include weekly pay, flexible schedule options and competitive pay. You must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.