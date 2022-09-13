Asheboro city leaders push to have confederate statue moved

The statue was erected in 1911 and Asheboro City leaders say the monument is offensive to a significant number of citizens

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Asheboro City Council has voted in support of moving a confederate statue on the historic Randolph County Courthouse property.

The statue, erected in 1911 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, sits in front of the historic courthouse and is dedicated to Randolph County confederate soldiers.

On September 8, 2022, the Asheboro City Council passed a resolution supporting moving the statue. Asheboro City leaders said the Asheboro/Randolph NAACP brought the idea to the city council.

"The confederate statue is offensive to a significant number of Asheboro citizens because of its legacy of racial injustice during the period before and after the statue was erected," reads the resolution.

The resolution also said the statue would potentially damage the City of Asheboro's ability to recruit new business and industry.

The statue is on Randolph County property but the resolution states the city will offer any assistant to help "facilitate relocation of the statue."

In a March 2022 meeting, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to keep the monument in its current "state and location.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to the chairman of the Randolph County Commission and the United Daughters of the Confederacy for further comment following the passing of the City Council resolution.

On their Facebook page, the NAACP Asheboro/Randolph County posted a statement following the resolutions passing.