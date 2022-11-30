$500 reward offered after Asheboro confederate monument spraypainted

Asheboro police said someone spraypainted "derogatory" words on the statue outside of the Historic Randolph County Courthouse. It was cleaned shortly after.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever spraypainted a confederate monument.

Asheboro police said someone spraypainted "derogatory" words on the statue outside of the Historic Randolph County Courthouse on November 23.

Detectives said surveillance video captured two men in dark clothing and white shoes walking to the statue, spraypainting it, and driving off in their car.

Crews cleaned the statue hours after the spray paint was discovered.