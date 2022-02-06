Asheboro pharmacy no longer allowed to dispense opioids, accused of ignoring 'red flags' of abuse

Asheboro Drug Company is no longer allowed to dispense controlled substances, a federal court ruled.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro pharmacy is no longer allowed to dispense controlled substances, including opioids, without making sure the drugs are not being abused, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

A federal court ruling resolves a complaint filed in July. It alleges that the Asheboro Drug Company and its two pharmacists filled prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

The release states that the pharmacists disregarded numerous "red flags" or signs of drug abuse and filled prescriptions for patients who appeared to have "shopped" for doctors willing to prescribe controlled substances.

The complaint also alleges that the pharmacists would fill prescriptions for multiple members of the same family, refilled prescriptions early without justification, and turned a blind eye to prescriptions from doctors who repeatedly wrote suspect prescriptions.

Special Agent in Charge Robert J. Murphy of the DEA Atlanta Field Division said following the ruling, “Pharmacists are not simply pill-counters. The penalty and injunction in this case serves notice that DEA will not turn a blind eye when pharmacists shirk their duty by ignoring red flags of abuse and diversion.”