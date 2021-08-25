Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist delivers COVID-19 vaccines using a drone

"It offers us the ability to take those first steps and delivery mechanisms beyond just regular transport," said Supply Chain Vice President Conrad Emmerich.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist now has a new way to give COVID-19 vaccines to pharmacies and clinics.

The medical center transported vaccines Wednesday in the air using a drone. It's the first in the country to do so.

"It offers us the ability to take those first steps and delivery mechanisms beyond just regular transport," said Atrium Health Supply Chain Vice President Conrad Emmerich.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist leaders partnered with UPS. Three Pfizer vaccine vials were transported a mile away from Baptist to Piedmont Plaza.

"There's multiple clinics at Piedmont. So, our goal is to continue to push the limits and push further on the vaccine deliveries along with other deliveries," said Emmerich.

The drone delivery is an extension of its existing drone program. Deliveries start by booking a flight with a UPS drone pilot.

"We transport whatever the package is whether it's vaccines today, or medication or lab samples. We bring it to the site and then the pilot loads and does the process to weigh and load and then sends off the drone," said Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Chief Pharmacy Officer Jennifer Tryon.

She said the package can hold up to 25 COVID-19 vaccine vials and is kept at a low temperature.

“The temperature is stored at minus 15 degrees and we have a frozen pack, a cold chain pack that surrounds the vials of the vaccine," said Tryon.