GREENSBORO, N.C. — To help kids bear being at home without their friends during this coronavirus craziness, some Starmount neighbors started putting teddys in their front windows so children can walk around and go on a bear hunt.

“They have pretty powerful teeth and muscles," 6-year-old Tally said running up to two oversized bears on a front porch.

Neighbors started stuffing their front yards with the toys to ease the pain we’re all going through after seeing the idea on the Nextdoor app.

“It’s great to know that people are thinking of fun and humor and a way to spark our spirt right now," said Dan Parks. "This is a way to bring kids In, to spark their imagination. That this is not such an impossible time. That’s a lot of why we’re doing it.”

So far about 20 homes have the displays. Neighbors are hoping others will join in to spread more warm and fuzzy feelings.

“I would say, well thank you! I would like to see a bear," Tally said.

Right now the bears are mostly concentrated around the Starmount area. There's a Nextdoor app post which gives parents ideas where to take their kids to see the bears.

