GREENSBORO, N.C. — At first glance, it looks like a regular pick up at an elementary school back in session. But actually it was a way for the teachers to give new materials to the students and reconnect at the same time.

The school had all first-grade teachers out in a "drive-thru" approach in front of the school Thursday morning. The teachers say they were just as excited to see the kids as they were to give out educational materials.

First-grade teacher Morgan Wilkerson said "We never got to say goodbye to the kids. They were just gone. So this gives us a way to see them and see their smiling faces. They were so excited."

The school will do this with other grade levels as needed until all supplies are distributed.

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus.

