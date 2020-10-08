Rescue crews looking for missing person at Belews Lake

Stokes County Emergency Management officials said the person went underwater and did not resurface.

STOKESDALE, N.C. — Rescue crews are searching for a person who went underwater at Belews Lake and did not resurface, officials said.

Stokes County Emergency Management said the person was reported missing on Saturday just after 5:00 p.m.

Multiple rescue agencies have been conducting searches. Belews Lake touches Stokes, Rockingham, Guilford and Forsyth counties in North Carolina. NC Wildlife staff arrived first, followed by officials from the following services:

Stokes –Rockingham Fire Department

Belews Creek Fire Department

Madison Rescue

Lewisville Fire Department

Sherrills Ford – Terrell Fire and Rescue

Stokes County Emergency Management

Stokes County Fire Marshal, Stokes County Emergency Services

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office

NC Emergency Management

High Point Fire Department

Search crews with sonar began scanning the area while boat crews assisted with the search from the surface of the water. Divers from the High Point Fire Department and the Guilford Association of SCUBA personnel have been searching the area.

The Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad is one of the agencies also searching. They’re using a side-scan sonar device that detects objects in the water, according to Chief Rusty Gray.