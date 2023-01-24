'I wouldn’t have had this opportunity if it wasn’t for them' | Beloved Archdale coach has gym dedicated to him

Coach Tim Kelly has been coaching for over 30 years.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A long-time Triad basketball coach, Tim Kelly at Trinity High School, was honored Tuesday night, not just for his impact on his team, but his impact on the community.

The gym where Kelly coached for years was dedicated to him in between the girl's and boys' basketball game at the high school on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

With more than 30 years of coaching, more than 600 career wins, and a state championship under his belt, Kelly has been a staple in the Archdale community.

In 2014, coach Kelly announced his retirement after the season. However, his retirement was short-lived as he made his way back to the court six months later.

"I really missed it more than I thought I was going to," he explained.



Coaching is something Kelly said he wanted to do since he was 12 years old and nothing has kept him from that. Not even after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2012.

Some of Coach Kelly's accolades include:

North Carolinas coach of the year in 2004

1 State title

2 Regional state championship titles

4 Sectionals

11 Conference champions titles

29 State playoff appearances

Kelly said he is taking it one year at a time but as long as his health allows, he will be on the court, coaching.

One of Kelly's former basketball players from back in 1996, Brent Mcdowell, was in attendance Tuesday.

"One of the best, if not the best. I've had a lot of coaches in different sports all the way through college and he definitely ranks up at the top," Mcdowell said.

Other players like Jason Brown, agree saying, "he deserves this honor. Probably deserved it 20 years ago when he won the state championship."

Coach Kelly was humbled by the honor Tuesday night.