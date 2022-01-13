x
Beloved Danny’s Restaurant owner passes away in Greensboro

Danny’s Restaurant thanked the community for all their "concern and support," after the passing of the restaurant's owner.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Danny’s Restaurant's staff and community are mourning the loss of its beloved owner.

The restaurant’s owner, Danny Thanos, passed away, according to Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church Pastor Sarantis Loulakis. He said they’re currently working with the family and funeral about arrangements.

Danny’s Restaurant posted on their Facebook page they’re closed until further notice. They also thanked the community for all the “concern and support.” They said to keep checking their Facebook page for further updates.

Danny’s Restaurant is located at 2109 New Garden Road in Greensboro.

