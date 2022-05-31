x
Bethany Fire Department firefighter dies in line of duty

The fire department said firefighter, Brandon Yaeger died in the line of duty.
Credit: Bethany Fire Department
Brandon Yaeger, Bethany Fire Department Firefighter

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Bethany Fire Department in Rockingham County is mourning one of their own.

The fire department said firefighter, Brandon Yaeger, 32, died in the line of duty. They said he died at the station within 24 hours of a call. Yaeger was a resident of the fire department. He was a firefighter for 12 and a half years. 

"All of us are deeply saddened by his untimely death. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and coworkers," Bethany Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.

The department also said he was a "dedicated servant to our community."

The fire department said they’re still waiting on an autopsy before they share funeral arrangements.

