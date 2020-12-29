Bib’s Downtown to close in Winston-Salem

Bib’s Downtown in Winston-Salem will close their doors for the last time on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.

The barbecue restaurant said it will close on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. The restaurant opened during the middle of the market crash in December of 2008 and will close after 12 years during a worldwide pandemic.

Robert Moreau, part-owner said on Facebook the building lease was due for renewal and they decided not to enter into a new lease with an uncertain future.

“We have had ongoing talks with potential buyers over the last year,” said Moreau. “Despite favorable lease rates, buyers just weren’t able to get past the uncertainty of what the pandemic holds for 2021 and 2022.”

He also, thanked the community for their business since they first opened their doors in 2008.