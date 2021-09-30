x
Black Powder Smokehouse expanding to Asheboro, looking to open next year

It's been a busy year for Black Powder Smokehouse with construction already underway for a new location.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Triad restaurant is defying the odds during the pandemic.

Black Powder Smokehouse in Jamestown is expanding.

One of the owners told WFMY News 2 they’re opening a second location on South Fayetteville Street in Asheboro.

Construction is already underway.

“We really had to think long and hard and think about it,” Keith Henning said. “It’s a great opportunity.”

It has been a busy year for Black Powder. They’ve also expanded their catering business after buying a building in High Point early this year.

The new restaurant in Asheboro is expected to open early next year.

