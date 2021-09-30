Alamance-Burlington Schools superintendent requests to be released from his contract

Superintendent Bruce Benson has been serving as head of schools since July 1, 2018.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington Schools could be searching for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Bruce Benson submitted a letter to the Board of Education requesting to be released from his current contract at the start of January 1, 2022.

The board announced in July that they would extend Benson’s contract for the third time. His current contract is set through June 30, 2025.

“I am thankful the board has extended my contract at every opportunity, as I view this action as affirmation for our work—collective effort—of the school system as a whole. ABSS is fortunate to have highly capable, caring staff at all levels of the organization, and it is my pleasure to be part of such an incredible team,” Benson said.

He has been serving as head of schools since July 1, 2018.