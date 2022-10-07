Mocksville under a boil water advisory due to water main break

The city suggests conserving water or using bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Crews in Mocksville are working to repair a water main break.

The town of Mocksville is now under a boil water advisory. So, water pressure levels are low while they work.

Once it's restored, the city said water could temporarily appear brown and have harmful bacteria. Boiling water for one minute should kill any bacteria that could possibly be in it.

The city suggests conserving water or using bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

According to North Carolina Public Health, a System Pressure Advisory could be issued during periods of low pressure or outages in the distribution system. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for introduction of bacteria into the water system. The city of Mocksville said they have not detected any harmful bacteria in the system so far.

Additional Precautions

Thoroughly wash hands with soap and rinse with boiled or bottled water.

It is recommended that you use pre-washed packaged produce, frozen or canned fruits or vegetables that do not require washing. Foods that do not get cooked, such as raw vegetables, salads, or fruits, should be washed with boiled water before consuming.

Frozen foods should be thawed in the refrigerator or as part of the cooking process.

Dishwashers that use hot water for sanitizers can be used to clean and sanitize any affected utensils. Single service articles should be used during extended periods of system pressure advisory.

Use ice from an alternate source such as ice purchased from a vendor that is not in the affected area of the System Pressure Advisory

Boiled or bottled water should be used for all beverages made by mixing with water such as instant tea, instant coffee, auto drip coffee makers, powdered drink mixes, etc.

You may use the water for bathing and showering.

You may use the water for pets.

Water filters are not a substitute for using boiled or bottled water.

If you have already consumed the water, monitor your health and if you experience symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, etc., contact your physician

Restaurants, meat markets, and other permitted facilities may remain open provided there is adequate water to safely sustain the operation. If inadequate pressure or no water is available, permitted establishments must close.

Recovery

Once the advisory has been lifted, we recommend that you flush the lines in your establishment for a few minutes.

Dispose of any ice or beverages made during the advisory.

