LIST: Pfizer booster shots in the Piedmont-Triad

WFMY News 2 will continue to update this article as more agencies clarify if and where the booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine is available for eligible persons.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Effective Friday, the CDC announced more people are eligible for a third dose "booster shot" of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those eligible for the Pfizer booster include three groups of people, six months after their second Pfizer dose: (1) People age 65 and older, (2) people over age 18 with underlying medical conditions like obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and others, or (3) workers in COVID-19 high risk settings like health care workers, teachers, grocery store workers, and those in prisons or shelters.

Here's a running of where you can get a booster shot:

Statewide

Walgreens came out Friday saying its pharmacies nationwide are already offering booster doses to eligible patients, but customers won't be able to schedule an appointment until Saturday, Sept. 25. Patients who didn't receive their first two doses of the COVID vaccine at a Walgreens pharmacy will have to bring proof of their vaccination in order to be eligible for the booster shot.

Walmart and Sam's Club are also offering booster shots as early as Friday. Patients can get their booster shots either by appointment, or just by walking in. Those eligible for the boosters can schedule on Walmart or Sam's Club's websites.

NCDHHS said Friday that "most COVID-19 vaccination locations can provide Pfizer boosters," adding that people can go to MySpot.nc.gov and check “Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)” to search locations and ensure Pfizer is available.

Guilford County

The Guilford County Health Department told WFMY News 2 on Friday they are still finalizing plans regarding COVID booster shots. On Saturday, the department had not posted an update on its website or social media pages.

Forsyth County

Beginning Monday Sept. 27, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health will begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots, according to a release on the county health department's website Saturday.

Eligible individuals will be able to get their booster shot from participating health care providers, including local pharmacies, and will not need to get it from the same provider they received their first two doses from, the department said.

Rockingham County

WFMY News 2 reached out to the Rockingham County Health Department on Friday, but had not heard back yet. The department on Saturday had not posted booster information on its website or social media pages.

Randolph County

The Randolph County Health Department told WFMY News 2 on Friday they are still finalizing plans regarding COVID booster shots. On Saturday, the department had not posted an update on its website or social media pages.

Davidson County

The Davidson County Health Department told WFMY News 2 on Friday that "we are working to determine best location to accommodate the anticipated demand for Pfizer booster doses. We will be opening appointments as soon as possible."

Alamance County

The Alamance County Health Department told WFMY News 2 on Friday that information about boosters would be shared when available, and the department's website on Saturday said "BOOSTER SHOTS ARE NOT CURRENTLY AVAILABLE- CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES."

Yadkin County

WFMY News 2 reached out to the Yadkin County Health Department on Friday, but had not heard back yet. The department on Saturday had not posted booster information on its website or social media pages.

Stokes County