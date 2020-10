The popular downtown business will reopen after being closed by the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. β€” Boxcar Bar + Arcade will reopen this Sunday. The business has been closed since the pandemic first hit North Carolina.

The bar announced on social media they will be reopening and there will be several changes to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The bar will limit its hours, drinks and pizzas will only be served at tables. Those tables will be socially distanced.

The bar will also use several types of safety equipment.

