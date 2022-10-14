Burlington is nearly finished with refurbishing its 100-year-old carousel

After three years of repair work, the city announced the carousel could reopen as soon as December 22.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington's fully restored, historic Dentzel Carousel has returned to the city and is currently being installed in City Park with hand-carved:

horses

cats

pigs

rabbits

lions

tigers

ostriches

They will all be placed in their brand-new Carousel House that has been repaired and repainted.

Following the installation of the Carousel, crews will put the finishing touches on the construction of the carousel house building.

North Carolina Department of Labor amusement ride inspectors will inspect the Carousel. Once given the clear, it will be open for the public to enjoy.

The City will provide an update when there is a firmer opening date, but it will be sometime later this Fall.

The building is designed with huge glass doors that can be opened and closed, allowing for year-round use. The Carousel will be open to the public throughout this winter.

Hours of operation will be released soon.

On December 22, the City will celebrate with the special event, Carousel Christmas in the Park. All rides will be free, Santa will be there for photos, and there will be a hayride, cocoa and cookies.

For more information on this event, go to www.BurlingtonNC.gov/events.