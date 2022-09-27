30 years of WFMY News 2's Food 2 Families

November 2022 marks 30 years since WFMY News 2 started it's Food 2 Families campaign to feed families in our community. This fall's drive will happen Oct. 14-15.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's mission is to connect communities and change lives. One way we've been executing that mission is with our annual Food 2 Families campaign. It started in November 1992 and this year marks 30 years of Food 2 Families.

WFMY News 2 is continuing it's Food 2 Families tradition by partnering with Well-Spring Retirement Community and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to host a food drive to benefit the Greensboro Urban Ministry. On Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15, we'd like you to bring donations to any of the 16 participating Food Lion locations, 7 participating Harris Teeter locations, and 3 participating Neighborhood Walmart in Guilford County.

Your donations will help to stock the shelves of the Greensboro Urban Ministry Food Pantry that distributes groceries to hundreds of local households each month. As they head into the winter and holiday months, the food pantry need increases, so every donation helps. If you can't attend the food drive, you can donate money to the Greensboro Urban Ministry by clicking here.

ITEMS NEEDED THE MOST:

Sweet peas

Green beans

Tomatoes

Canned fruit

Applesauce

Rice

Dry beans

Canned meat

Ramen noodles

Pasta

Canned soup

Oatmeal

Pasta sauce

Peanut butter

Boxed macaroni & cheese

Infant formula

Diapers

*No glass containers please

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS :

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Harris Teeter

701 Francis King Street

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

5710 Gate City Blvd

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

401 Pisgah Church Rd.

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

4010 Battleground Avenue

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

3330 West Friendly Avenue

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

1605 New Garden Road

Greensboro, NC

Harris Teeter

2639 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC

Neighborhood Walmart

3605 West Gate City Boulevard

Greensboro, NC

Neighborhood Walmart

1050 Alamance Church Road

Greensboro, NC

Neighborhood Walmart

5611 West Friendly Avenue

Greensboro, NC

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Food Lion

2208 Golden Gate Drive

Greensboro

Food Lion

2316 East Market Street

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

1911 Coliseum Boulevard

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

1023 Alamance Church Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

1316 Lees Chapel Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

3228 Randleman Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

120 West Meadowview Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

4634 Hicone Road- Unit H

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

2217 Fleming Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

4548 US Highway 220

Summerfield, NC

Food Lion

4653 West Market Street

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

6307 Burlington Road

Sedalia, NC

Food Lion

4620 Woody Mill Road - Suite A

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

3503 Groometown Road

Greensboro, NC

Food Lion

118 West Main Street

Jamestown, NC

Food Lion

4709 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC

