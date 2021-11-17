Man wanted in deadly Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from November 2021 after an uptick in shootings across Greensboro and Winston-Salem, Cure Violence is looking for new ways to end gun violence.
The Burlington Police Department is looking for 28-year-old Rasheem Currie in connection with a shooting that happened on Cameron Street.
Police said Currie is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
On Nov. 10, police were called to a shooting on Cameron Street and found a victim in serious condition.
Alamance County EMS pronounced 33-year-old John Conyers dead.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the location of Currie should contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229- 3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.