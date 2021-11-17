Man wanted in deadly Burlington shooting

The Burlington Police Department is looking for 28-year-old Rasheem Currie as a suspect for the shooting that happened on Cameron Street.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from November 2021 after an uptick in shootings across Greensboro and Winston-Salem, Cure Violence is looking for new ways to end gun violence.

The Burlington Police Department is looking for 28-year-old Rasheem Currie in connection with a shooting that happened on Cameron Street.

Police said Currie is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Nov. 10, police were called to a shooting on Cameron Street and found a victim in serious condition.

Alamance County EMS pronounced 33-year-old John Conyers dead.