Burlington names Interim Police Chief

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington city leaders announced Eric Kerns as the new Interim Police Chief.

Kerns has 30 years of experience with the department. In 2018, he retired but has since worked as a part-time employee with the department. While working with the department he has previously served as Assistant Chief of Police of Operations where he oversaw the Patrol Division, Community Relations Division, Traffic Unit, and Communications.

“I am honored to have been appointed Interim Police Chief for the Burlington Police Department. This is an exemplary agency and I am excited to assist as the City searches for the next Police Chief,” Kerns said.

He also serves as an Assessment Team Leader for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).