2 businesses in the same industry experience different results, re-opening during COVID-19 pandemic

One business is thriving while the other continues to see losses. The pandemic is a trying time for many businesses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Businesses are slowly starting to re-open , but that doesn't mean they're all seeing success.



Owner of Plants and Answers Flower shop Clark Goodin said he’s had to cut hours because they can't afford to pay staff for the full day.



“One of the staff has been with me 18 years, they become part of my family,” Goodin said. “When you tell them you can't pay them anymore it breaks your heart almost.”



Goodin's corner flower shop has been in business downtown Greensboro for more than 40 years.

He never thought his business would take a hit like this.

“I still have three employees who are no longer working, I don't know when I’ll have them back because the special events paid for their salary,” Goodin said.

Flower deliveries aren't enough, with no new events on the books Goodin is doing what he can to stay afloat.



“I've been relying on peoples birthdays, hospital visits and unfortunately sympathy work to keep the place going,” Goodin said.



It's a different story at Randy McManus Desings on Battleground.

"We have more events,” said Daniel Stoner with Randy McManus. “We're doing events though their smaller. So large weddings have been broken down into smaller events.”



With more folks working at home, their at-home services have given them a boost.

“They want their environment to look nice they want fresh flowers and fresh plants that's been huge,” Stoner said.



Stoner said canceled events put a damper on their business too, but he encourages other shops to be patient and wait for new buds to grow.



Goodin said business has improved some since being down 80 percent in May.

He's hopeful folks will gather again and business will pick up.