'Stay hopeful' | As more businesses reopen in phase 2.5, others are still on the road to recovery

Governor Roy Cooper's latest executive order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m., allowing businesses like bowling alleys, gyms, and museums to open.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The staff at Spare Time Greensboro is excited to welcome their guests back starting at 5 p.m. Friday night, to kick-off phase 2.5 in North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday, businesses like bowling alleys, gyms, and museums can reopen starting Friday night with capacity limits.

General Manager Jack Freysinger said he's been preparing for this day for months, since they initially closed down March 17.

"We’ve been waiting, cleaning, organizing, sanitizing and finally we can get back to having fun and doing what we do best and that’s taking care of our guests," said Freysinger.

Spare Time Greensboro will be encouraging social distancing throughout the facility, setting guests apart in every other lane, and requiring masks.

"We’ve drilled out every single finger hole from the house balls. We’ve polished everything," said Freysinger, "We’ve never been cleaner and more inviting to our guests now we have the protocols to be able to move forward and make it just as fun as it ever has been."

As excited as Freysinger is to greet guests again, he knows they're just as excited to come back.

"From the moment we closed our doors all the way through the summer we’ve been getting 10, 15, 20 calls a day, 'Hey, are you open yet? Hey, is your laser tag running yet? Hey, when can we come get a pizza?'" said Freysinger.

Angel Putnam, owner of Pigtails and Crewcuts in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, knows the excitement that comes with getting the clearance to reopen again.

Putnam reopened her business at the start of phase 2 back in May. She's grateful to be back open, but the reopening road has been a long one.

"Our costs are higher. We’re seeing, I know myself, I’m seeing 50 percent less in my business than what I was seeing prior to COVID," said Putnam.

Putnam said she's spending triple on supplies to cover cleaning and PPE for staff and customers, and that doesn't mix well with a 50 percent decline in business.

The salon owner also applied for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans but said as a small business, it's only put further in debt.

"It’s sad that small businesses are having to put themselves more in debt in order to stay open for no reason and fault of their own," she said.

Her advice to other businesses getting the chance to reopen is to stay positive.