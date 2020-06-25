'We just want our chance' Gyms, bars and arcades will stay closed with Phase 3 on hold

Phase 3 businesses will have to wait at least three more weeks after already waiting more than three months to reopen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Phase 2 won't last forever but like a break in a cycling class, it's still hard to catch your breath.

"It is tiring, it's exhausting," said Club Fitness CEO Maria Gonzalez, "just trying to wrap our heads around like three more weeks."

Outdoor classes keep the pedals turning at her Greensboro gyms. Across town, Dora Smith's doors are closed at Fearless Fitness but Facebook is now her studio.

"We don't want anyone's fitness to suffer," said Smith.

It's an uphill climb for businesses delayed from opening.

"This is day 92. Every single day that it goes on, the harder it will be," said Gonzalez.

Ian Purdy spaced his arcade games and put up plexiglass around the bar at Reboot Arcade and Bar in Winston-Salem. He was disappointed but not surprised by Governor Cooper's decision to extend Phase 2.

"We just want our chance to do the same thing as other establishments that have been opened by the Governor," said Purdy.

All three businesses said they've been lucky because they are able to push through the strain of layoffs, furloughs and missed revenue but others won't be.

"Some just aren't going to make it and it's going to make it and it's going to be devastating," said Purdy.