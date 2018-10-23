PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) -- When you think of a camper you often think of it being a hideaway in the mountains or at the beach but it’s what FEMA is using to help house Hurricane Florence Survivors.

FEMA said the travel trailers are temporary housing solutions for those impacted by Florence. The first of the trailers have already arrived to areas hardest hit including Pender County in North Carolina.

It provides shelter to those whose homes are expected to be repaired in less than a year. FEMA workers help set up the campers with needed utilities like water.

