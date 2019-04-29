DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Cape Hatteras is a special place to be in the Outer Banks and now you can help celebrate the famous lighthouse.

The National Park is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Move on July 1 with lots of things to do!

The celebration includes free lighthouse climbing, activities for kids, artifacts from the lighthouse, expect panelists, speeches, and expanded ranger talks, among other activities.

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse moved to its current location on June 17, 1999. The tower moved 2,900 feet over the span of 23 days to its current location.

The celebration is on July 1 and starts at 9:30 a.m. near the lighthouse. Find out more details about the event, HERE.

Park rangers will present daily interpretive lighthouse move programs through October 14.

