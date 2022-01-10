Carolina Classic Fair opens a day later due to Ian-related weather conditions

Fair organizers postponed the event's start due to tropical system Ian.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair opened Saturday, one day later from when it was set to open.

Officials pushed back the opening because of Ian-related weather conditions.

WFMY News 2 crews caught up with folks at the fair Saturday that were determined to have a good time despite the dreary weather.

Some people were there to pass the time as they waited for the power to come back on at their homes.

"We did, we lost power, it's still out as far as we know, so we can't go home," fair goer Morgan said.