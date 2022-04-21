'It's a fantastic time to be in High Point' | Catalyst Social District in High Point launches

The district is located in the area that includes parts of Church Ave., Elm Street and English Road.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The city of High Point launched its social district Thursday which gives people the freedom to sip and stroll through a downtown area.

First in the Triad was Greensboro.

"It's been going really well we haven't seen any negative things come from it. We are definitely seeing a lot more traffic during the weekend versus like a Monday at 12 o'clock," Just Be owner Kathryn Hashemi said.

The Catalyst Social District launched in downtown High Point in the area that includes parts of Church Ave., Elm Street and English Road.

"This is a fantastic time. It's a fantastic time to be in High Point. There's major things going on down here. We have revitalized this area," Marketing Manager Ryan Ferguson said.

People can sip and walk through the area as long as they grab a special to-go cup that has a sticker on it.

One business participating is called The Blooming Board, currently, they don't sell alcohol but that could soon change.

"We should be selling beer, wine and champagne as of May 12 so we are really excited to be able to offer those adult beverages where our customers can come in gather, graze and hang out in-store and have a wonderful spring and summer season," Brandi Crumley said.

So far only a few businesses have signed up, but the city hopes more to start serving drinks soon.

"Some have already gotten their paperwork in, some we are still working to get their paperwork in so we can get them a part of the social district relatively quickly," Ferguson said.

The catalyst district is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.