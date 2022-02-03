Downtown Greensboro opens new social district where you can sip and stroll with your adult beverage

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro opened its new social district on Tuesday. It's called the Downtown BORO , and it stands for the city's Border of Refreshments Outdoors program.

You'll be able to bring alcoholic drinks outside of some businesses and walk around with them downtown.

There are rules and regulations. You can only carry drinks in special cups provided by participating businesses, and it's only valid from noon to 9 p.m., within the boundaries of the BORO. Scroll down to see a map of where you're allowed to go with your cup.