x
Downtown Greensboro opens new social district where you can sip and stroll with your adult beverage

Grab a special cup from a participating business, and you can sip your adult beverage and stroll the city!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro opened its new social district on Tuesday. It's called the Downtown BORO, and it stands for the city's Border of Refreshments Outdoors program. 

You'll be able to bring alcoholic drinks outside of some businesses and walk around with them downtown.

There are rules and regulations. You can only carry drinks in special cups provided by participating businesses, and it's only valid from noon to 9 p.m., within the boundaries of the BORO. Scroll down to see a map of where you're allowed to go with your cup. 

You can purchase sip-and-stroll drinks at these designated BORO locations: 

  • Bodega
  • Bourbon Bowl
  • 'cille & 'scoe
  • Crafted
  • Fat Tuesday
  • Grey's Tavern
  • Lewis + Elm
  • Little Brother/Lawn Service
  • Mellow Mushroom
  • Natty Greene's Brewing Co.
  • Neighbors GSO (opening summer 2022)
  • One Thirteen Brewhouse
  • Rock's Hair Shop
  • Sage Mule
  • Scuppernong Books
  • Southend Brewing
  • Undercurrent
  • Vintage to Vogue
  • Zeto Wines
Credit: WFMY
You'll get a BORO cup at a participating business that allows you to sip on an adult beverage and stroll the city!

