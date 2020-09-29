Davidson County basketball player, 19, dies from COVID-19 complications

The Piedmont Pacers said 19-year-old player Chad Dorrill died from coronavirus complications.

Chad Dorrill, a 19-year-old basketball player and recent graduate of Ledford High School, died Monday night following complications from the coronavirus, according to the Piedmont Pacers.

The Piedmont Pacers said in part, "Chad was beloved by all of his teammates and coaches and possessed all of the qualities that any parent would love to see in their child. His parents were a constant presence at Pacers games and their kindness and support helped to create a family-like atmosphere. Our hearts go out to them and we cannot imagine the pain they are going through right now."

The Pacers said Dorrill was their all-time leading scorer and member of the 2018 USSSA National Championship team. They shared the following message from the Dorrill family: