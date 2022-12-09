x
Cherry Street closed for emergency repair

Cherry Street is closed between Burton Street NW and 23rd Street for an emergency water system repair in Winston-Salem.
Credit: EJRodriquez - stock.adobe.com
"Road Closed" sign blocking bridge in LaSalle, Illinois.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cherry Street is closed between Burton Street NW and 23rd Street for an emergency water system repair in Winston-Salem.

The repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

