City of Greensboro issues boil water notice in Forest Oaks area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro issued a boil water notice to all customers in the Forest Oaks area Monday evening.

According to a news release, the area has been experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to an unidentified line break since about 6 p.m. Monday.

“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” the City of Greensboro wrote in the release.

City officials said customers in the Forest Oaks area should use bottled water or bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, cleaning dishes, preparing infant formula and juices, washing fruits, vegetables, foods, until further notice.

Officials said ice or any beverages prepared with un-boiled tap water on or after December 14 should be thrown away.

The city said tap water is okay for showers and baths, but to keep it out of your eyes, nose and mouth.

