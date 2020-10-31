City of Greensboro issues notice of untreated sewage discharge

The city said the discharge happened on Friday for about five hours due to an accumulation of debris in a 8" size sewer main.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the City of Greensboro, there was a discharge of 2,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer main located at 2518 Glen Meadow Drive.

The city said the discharge happened on Friday for about five hours due to an accumulation of debris in a 8" size sewer main.

The release stated that the untreated wastewater entered Lake Jeanette, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin.