City of Greensboro issues notice of untreated sewage discharge

The city said the discharge happened on Friday for about five hours due to an accumulation of debris in a 8" size sewer main.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the City of Greensboro, there was a discharge of  2,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer main located at 2518 Glen Meadow Drive.  

The city said the discharge happened on Friday for about five hours due to an accumulation of debris in a 8" size sewer main. 

The release stated that the untreated wastewater entered Lake Jeanette, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. 

The main was stopped by using a hand tool to prevent further discharge. Several fire hydrants were opened for freshwater to flush the creek and lime was spread on ground surface areas, the city said. 

