City prepares as President Trump plans to campaign in Winston-Salem

While it's not clear how many people will be allowed at the event, President Donald Trump will campaign at Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport Tuesday.

As President Donald Trump prepares to make a campaign stop in Winston-Salem, the police department said they're working with the secret service to finalize details of his visit.

The event website is promoting tickets, but it's not clear how many people will be allowed at the event. The governor's most recent executive order limits indoor gatherings to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said his office hasn't been in touch with the Trump campaign but hopes the event complies with the governor's executive order.

"It sounds as if it could be a fairly large event. We of course are concerned about the size of any event like that," said Joines.

Joines said the city police department has a procedure they typically follow when enforcing executive orders in the past.

"We basically follow the procedure of advising the group or individuals that they’re in violation of an executive order," said Joines, "I don’t think we’ll be in the process of arresting people or things of that nature but we certainly just hope the campaign would voluntarily follow the protocols established by our state."

Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift said they're preparing for the campaign event, just like they would for any other event.

"We're doing what we do with any event or holiday such as Labor Day. We're encouraging people to practice the three W’s. To wear their mask to practice social distancing and also to continue to wash their hands and follow good hygiene," said Swift.

Swift said if cases stem from any kind of event, and the cases are residents in Forsyth County, the health department has contact tracers on hand to handle it.

"If people are tested and they’re positive then we would do the contact tracing and case investigations," he said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they assist at Trump's campaign event, it will be because they were invited to assist with security.

"We trust the President’s people have planned accordingly to follow the guidelines," said Christina Howell with the sheriff's office.

President Trump announced he will visit Winston-Salem on Tuesday, September 8 at 7:00 p.m.