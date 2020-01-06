x
Cleanup begins after second night of George Floyd protests in Greensboro

City crews have blocked off Elm Street in the downtown corridor to begin cleaning up damage.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city crews are cleaning up damage Monday morning following the second night of protests surrounding the death of George Floyd. 

Sunday night, protests began peacefully until outsiders began shattering windows of downtown businesses. The Lincoln Financial building was one of the damaged buildings along with other small shops. 

Right now, city crews have Elm Street in the downtown corridor blocked off as they sweep up broken glass and debris. The road could reopen around 10 a.m. 

