Clubhouse app causing 'FOMO' for those eager to be apart!

FOMO is short for 'fear of missing out.' The fairly new app is currently only available for I-phone users. You also have to have an invite to join in on all the fun.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have been scrolling through your social media platforms lately, you may have noticed several comments like the ones below (scroll to the bottom of the story). All thanks to a fairly new app called Clubhouse!

The app allows users into audio-only chat rooms offering a variety of different topics. It allows people everywhere to talk, tell stories, develop ideas, and connect.

Anyone from your favorite celebrity, social media influencer, to industry professional could be in a room that all you have to do is click to be apart of.

This now brings us to why people are feeling the FOMO, because in order to access and use the app you have to have an iPhone and receive a clubhouse app invite!

Clubhouse claims it will eventually open up for everyone, but is attempting to ensure it takes the proper steps in doing so. They also want to make sure they can incorporate features that will be able to handle large chat rooms.

Hopefully, that news can help ease the FOMO in some.

What is this Clubhouse thing and how do I score an invite? 🤔 The FOMO is real. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/HoMsj0AV56 — Laurita Tellado ✨ (@LauritaTellado) January 10, 2021

The FOMO from the lack of clubhouse got my energy off. — 🥀 LGND 🥀 (@LGNDPotential) January 8, 2021