Colfax Gold Star couple shares the story of their son, a Camp Lejeune Marine who died in battle

Marine Corporal Matthew Wyatt died while serving in 2004. He received a Bronze Star for his heroism in Iraq.

COLFAX, N.C. — There's a pain that's still present nearly 17 years later for a Triad Gold Star family.

"I'll be honest part of that it's just blank. I mean I went numb," Alan Wyatt said.

He remembers the day his son, Marine Corporal Matthew Wyatt, gave his life to save his unit on December 3, 2004.

His son shot the enemy driver of a truck carrying explosives before it reached his base in Iraq.

"Unbeknownst to them, apparently there was a switch that blew up killing Corporal Binh Le and my son Corporal Matt Wyatt," his father said.

It saved many others in the compound and Matthew received a Bronze Star for his heroism.

He was buried in his hometown of Millstadt, Illinois, where his mother still lives.

"I do think of him every day," Alan Wyatt said, "I still love and miss you son."

He and Corporal Wyatt's step mother, Lauren, now live in Colfax.

Alan Wyatt also served as a Marine Gunnery Sergeant, stationed for many years at Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station in Havelock. He and his wife have fond memories of visits with Cpl. Wyatt, who was stationed at Camp Lejeune.

They remember him as more than a marine.

"He was always a jokester," Lauren Wyatt said, "He was involved with the drama club when he was in high school. "

"He loved sports. He absolutely loved the St. Louis Cardinals," Alan Wyatt said.

Though they reflect on his loss more often than on Memorial Day, they appreciated the turnout at this year's Memorial Day event at the Carolina Field of Honor.

"It's nice to see people recognize what we go through every day," Lauren Wyatt said.

Alan Wyatt retired from the Marine Corps months after his son's death.

"Having spent 22 years, and I've known Marines who were killed but it's having a loved one, a child just changes everything," Wyatt said.

Years have passed but Cpl. Wyatt's family still sees reminders of what he made possible for so many others.

They keep in touch with members of his unit who did come home. They share photos of weddings and children on Facebook.

"His sacrifice enabled them to get them to do that," Lauren Wyatt said, "I will admit it did hurt a little to look at those pictures because we never got to have the grandchildren that we were expecting."

His stepmother hopes we all honor the loss of families like theirs too and remember the uncertainty current service members face.