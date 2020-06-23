Cone Health resumes all services, but visitor restrictions are still in place

If you have delayed a mammogram, colonoscopy, surgery, medical procedure, or office visit due to the pandemic, you can now set up an appointment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health has returned to full service, the hospital group announced Tuesday.

This means all office visits, operations, tests, and procedures that were delayed on March 18 due to coronavirus have resumed. The return to service is the result of a phased reopening plan that began in mid-May. Cone Health said visitor restrictions, however, are still in place due to the large number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“We want to thank the communities we serve and especially the patients who put off a knee replacement or a heart procedure while we prepared for COVID-19,” says Mary Jo Cagle, MD, chief operating officer, Cone Health. “We have adequate supplies of PPE, and COVID-19 cases remain manageable at our Green Valley hospital, our Covid-19 facility. We are confident we can provide the high-quality care with the high level of safety that Cone Health is known for.”

Cone Health said people seeking service will notice several safety changes. There are acrylic sheets between many employees and the public. Waiting areas have fewer chairs to allow social distancing. Employees and patients must wear masks, and many caregivers also wear face shields. Employees are screened daily, and people are tested for COVID-19 before being admitted to a hospital or having surgery.

“I get asked when life will return to normal. We remain in a pandemic, which we may be in for a while,” says Bruce Swords, MD, chief physician executive, Cone Health. “While this may be the new normal, Cone Health’s commitment to patient safety isn’t.” Swords emphasizes that should COVID-19 cases suddenly climb or testing supplies and personal protective equipment become harder to obtain, Cone Health will again reduce services.