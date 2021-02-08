COVID-19 hospitalizations rising at Cone Health, nearly all patients are unvaccinated

There were seven people fighting COVID-19 at Cone Health at the beginning of July. There are now more than 50. The hospital expects it to be 100 soon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health expects to care for more than 100 COVID-19 patients sometime in August.

The health care system said there were seven people with COVID-19 in Cone Health hospitals on July 2. As of midnight on Monday, that number was 52.

Cone Health officials said most patients coming in with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated. A Cone Health spokesperson said since January 1, 2021, 97% of COVID-19 hospitalizations have been among unvaccinated people. Less than 1% have been fully vaccinated. The patients that ended up in the ICU or died from the virus were all unvaccinated.

Schedule a vaccine appointment through Cone Health:

Schedule online.

Call 336-890-1188 to find a clinic near you.

Cone Health said the rise in hospitalizations is because of the new delta variant - it's far more contagious and can make people sicker than the original form of the virus.

“A couple of months ago, we would expect someone with COVID-19 to infect two or three other people,” says Michael DeWitt, senior data scientist, Cone Health. “The Delta variant doubles or triples that. It is likely as contagious as the mumps and chicken pox.”

The high infection rate means Cone Health could see COVID-19 hospitalizations double every 10-14 days. That has Dr. DeWitt predicting more than 100 people in the hospital with the virus this month.

“That’s why we are really pushing vaccination among those who are eligible and everyone to mask up,” says Dr. Cynthia Snider, infectious disease specialist, Cone Health. “We have become complacent with wearing masks; we are gathering in large groups with others who may be unvaccinated, which is risky. If you have been exposed to COVID-19, remember to test 3-5 days later and self-quarantine. It’s time to protect ourselves, or it is going to be a difficult fall.”

Below is a look at unvaccinated patients at Cone Health. The largest age group being hospitalized with COVID-19 is 50-59.

Unvaccinated hospitalizations:

Age 20-29: 3 (6.5%)

Age 30-39: 7 (15%)

Age 40-49: 2 (4.3%)

Age 50-59: 11 (24%)

Age 60-69: 9 (20%)

Age 70-79: 6 (13%)

Age 80+: 8 (17%)

Cone Health said there is one fully vaccinated adult in the hospital.

It should be noted, Cone Health has NOT recorded any ICU admissions or deaths among vaccinated patients - partial or full - since January 1.

A look at COVID-19 in North Carolina:

Seventeen months into the pandemic, and it feels like North Carolina is taking one step forward and two steps back.

New COVID-19 cases are spiking statewide, hospitalizations are rising, but vaccinations are barely budging.

Labs confirmed nearly 2,200 cases on Monday - about 1,000 less than the previous day. That's good, but those cases made up 10.6% of total cases, which is double the state's target of 5% or lower, to know the spread is slowing.